Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs reach AFC Championship Game No. 7 with win over Texans

Patrick Mahomes has been the Chiefs’ starting quarterback for seven seasons. And Mahomes has led the Chiefs to seven AFC Championship Games.

Kansas City will host the AFC title game once again next Sunday after today’s 23-14 win over Houston in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Chiefs took an intentional safety in the closing seconds to cut their 11-point lead to a nine-point victory, which didn’t mean anything to the result of the game but meant plenty to bettors, as the Chiefs were 9.5-point favorites at some sports books.

It was a hard-fought game and the Texans were a game opponent, but in the end the Chiefs just had too much: They had a big special teams advantage. They had a defense that relentlessly pressured Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. And they had Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Kelce didn’t have a good regular season, but he was excellent today, cementing his reputation as one of the best big-game players in NFL history. Kelce had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown today, and he is first in NFL history in postseason catches and second only to Jerry Rice in postseason receiving yards and postseason receiving touchdowns.

And Mahomes’ playoff resume is spectacular: This was Mahomes’ 16th postseason win as a starting quarterback, and he has now tied Joe Montana for the second-most postseason wins in NFL history. Only Tom Brady has more.

Now the Chiefs will watch tomorrow’s Ravens-Bills game to find out who they’re playing in the AFC Championship Game. Either the Ravens or the Bills is capable of going to Kansas City and winning, but it would be tough to bet against this Chiefs team, which plays its best football in the playoffs, year after year.