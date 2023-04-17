Patrick Mahomes’ ankle still isn’t 100 percent

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the divisional round victory over the Jaguars. He missed only 13 snaps, playing through the Grade 2 sprain in the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Mahomes, who is training with some of his receivers in Texas as he has done in recent years at the start of the offseason program, said his right ankle is not fully healed yet.

“I think now it’s been more about just kind of managing it , but getting the mobility back as best as I possibly can,” Mahomes said Monday during a video conference call with beat reporters. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’ve had no necessarily limitations. It’s just when you go through a grind of a week of training and you’re trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time, you want to make sure you’re still building. You might be a little sore on the weekends. I think we’ve done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where I’m now I’m throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations there.

“I think running and cutting, there will still be a little bit of limitation for the next few weeks, but I’m happy with where I’m at, and we’ll keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot for the beginning of the season.”

Mahomes said his ankle injury does not compare to the offseason foot surgery he had in 2021. He called the foot injury more “serious” than the ankle.

He does not expect any limitations on reps during organized team activities and is looking to be 100 percent by training camp.

“I’ve felt like we’ve improved, especially these last few weeks, a ton,” Mahomes said. “As far as the swelling, it went down finally. I don’t have that soreness just as much as I was having it after a few days of work. With the improvements that we’re making these few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to training camp, it won’t even be any question at all. So, we’ll continue to work through it at OTAs. I don’t think there will be any limitations on reps or anything like that, especially if I’m not running around a ton, but at the same time, we’ll continue the rehab process and making sure that by the time we get to training camp I can just roll out there and feel perfectly fine.”