 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes “definitely in a better spot” with his ankle than he was two weeks ago

  
Published February 8, 2023 05:57 AM
nbc_hhmb_headlines_230207
February 7, 2023 12:28 PM
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher run through the latest Super Bowl injury headlines including Patrick Mahomes' ankle, Kadarius Toney's status, Clyde Edwards-Helaire's outlook and much more.

Patrick Mahomes no longer is missing practice time with his injured ankle. That doesn’t mean he’s 100 percent, but the Chiefs quarterback is better than he was in the AFC Championship Game.

“I don’t think you’ll know exactly until you get to game day,” Mahomes said Wednesday. “I’m definitely in a better spot. I definitely am moving around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago, and so, it’s just trying to continue to get the treatment and rehab and get to as close to 100 percent and then rely on some adrenaline to do a little bit extra when I’m on the field. It’s going to be definitely better, more mobile, be able to move around a little bit better for sure, and then we’ll see on game day how close to 100 percent I can be.”

The Chiefs went through a padded practice Monday and a light practice Tuesday, bonus practice days for the team. They will issue their first practice report of the week Wednesday, but coach Andy Reid said every player will practice .

Mahomes, Reid said, can do “just about everything” now.

“He’s been doing really well with his ankle,” Reid said. “We had a fast practice a couple of days ago, and he moved well. He really can do just about everything, at least everything in the game plan. I think he’ll be fine today.”

In the division round win over the Jaguars, Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Arden Key and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways. Mahomes missed only 13 plays, playing through the obvious pain, and then started in the AFC Championship Game a week later.