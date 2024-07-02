Patrick Mahomes favored to win MVP, C.J. Stroud and Josh Allen tied for second

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is favored to win his third regular season Most Valuable Player award in the upcoming season.

Mahomes’ odds to win MVP are +450 if he wins it at DraftKings.com. If Mahomes does win the award, he’ll join Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas and Jim Brown as the only three-time winners of the Associated Press MVP award.

In a sign of how much optimism there is after his stellar rookie year, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is tied for the second-shortest odds to win MVP, at +850. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also at +850.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has the next-best odds, at +900.

Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is listed at +1400, as are Packers quarterback Jordan Love and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are at +1600.

The non-quarterback with the best odds to win MVP is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, at +4000.