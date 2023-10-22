Patrick Mahomes has 321 yards, three TDs at half; Chiefs up 24-17

Taylor Swift is in the house, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the biggest star at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes was 20-of-23 for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Kansas City’s game against the Chargers. The last of the scores was a one-yard toss to tight end Travis Kelce with seconds to play in the second quarter and it put the Chiefs up 24-17 at the break.

Mahomes’ huge half puts the NFL’s single-game passing record on the radar. Norm Van Brocklin threw for 554 yards while playing for the Rams against the New York Yanks in 1951.

The touchdown was the 50th career score for the Mahomes/Kelce partnership and Kelce has nine catches for 143 yards overall. He also drew a pass interference flag in the end zone just before his score.

Justin Herbert has thrown one touchdown pass and running back Joshua Kelley had a 49-yard touchdown run during a second quarter that saw the two teams combine to put 35 points on the board. Running back Austin Ekeler limped off in the second quarter, but the team has not made an official announcement about his status.