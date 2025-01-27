Patrick Mahomes has the Chiefs back in the lead, 14-10

Patrick Mahomes has the Chiefs back on top.

He threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy, who was one-on-one with Damar Hamlin, giving the Chiefs a 14-10 lead with 4:13 left in the first half.

Mahomes went 5-for-5 for 45 yards and a touchdown on the 11-play, 70-yard drive.

He threw a 5-yard pass to Worthy on a third-and-4 on the play before the touchdown, and Kaiir Elam was penalized 11 yards — half the distance — for a facemask that wasn’t a facemask penalty. Elam had his hand on the facemask briefly but never grabbed the facemask and pulled it.

Mahomes is 9-of-10 for 106 yards and a touchdown so far today. He also lost a fumble that the Bills converted into a touchdown and a 10-7 lead.