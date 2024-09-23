Patrick Mahomes: I feel like I haven’t played very well

The Chiefs moved to 3-0 with Sunday night’s road win over the Falcons, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t acting like a conquering hero when he met the media for a postgame press conference.

Mahomes threw two touchdowns in the 22-17 victory, but he also threw an interception in the end zone during the win. It’s the fourth interception he’s thrown this season and Mahomes said he has not played up to the standard he’s set for himself to this point in the season.

“I feel like I haven’t played very well and that’s not a stats thing,” Mahomes said. “I just feel like I’m missing opportunities whenever they’re out there and not throwing the ball in the exact spot I want it to be at. It’s about me getting back to my fundamentals, putting our guys in the right position, and then we’ve got to execute at a higher level offensively. If teams are going to make us drive the field, we have to prove that we’re able to do that, and I’m sure we’ll get a lot of the same this next week with the Chargers.”

Given the heights we’ve seen Mahomes reach during his career, it’s hard to argue with his assessment of his play over the last three weeks. There were long stretches of last season where you could say the same, but the Chiefs still won the Super Bowl and their current winning streak buys him time to find his groove without the kind of hand-wringing that other quarterbacks have to go through when they struggle on the field.