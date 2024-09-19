Patrick Mahomes on Kareem Hunt: I’m glad to have him back

With Isiah Pacheco out for an extended period of time, the Chiefs have brought Kareem Hunt back to the franchise after cutting him in 2018.

Hunt and quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered the league in the same draft class in 2017 and remained friends over the last several years.

On Wednesday, Mahomes said he was glad to have the former third-round pick back in Kansas City.

“He came to my wedding,” Mahomes said Wednesday, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “He went to Cleveland, had a good career there, has learned and become a better person, and I’m glad to have him back now. Let’s get him accustomed to the offense and see how fast we can get him out there.”

Back in 2018, the Chiefs cut Hunt after video emerged of the running back pushing a woman down and kicking her. He has had no further incidents, playing the last five seasons for the Browns.

“I think everyone has friends that make mistakes, and obviously, some are bigger than others,” Mahomes said. “But at the same time, you want to make the person better, and you want to see them taking the right steps to become a better person for themselves, their family, and the rest of society. I think you’ve seen that with Kareem, and so I’ve stayed in touch with him to see how he’s doing, how his family is doing, everything like that.

“He’s been able to carve out a great career in the NFL, and you’ve seen he’s been able to keep his nose clean and be a better person, and that’s what you want to see.”

Last season, Hunt rushed for 411 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games for Cleveland. While he wore No. 27 in the past, he was sporting a No. 29 jersey with Kansas City in Wednesday’s practice.