Patrick Mahomes returns, at less than 100 percent healthy

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is injured, but he’s back in the game.

Mahomes came out from the locker room at halftime and went into the game, but he obviously wasn’t 100 percent healthy and was favoring his injured ankle. Mahomes even ran for a first down, but he was noticeably hobbling on the run.

Whether Andy Reid was wise to put Mahomes back in the game remains to be seen. Chad Henne looked competent in leading a long touchdown drive in Mahomes’ absence, and the Chiefs are still winning the game. It might have been smarter to keep Mahomes on the sideline until the Chiefs were sure they needed him.

The Chiefs punted on that first drive of the second half, and now the Jaguars, trailing 17-10, will attempt to tie the score.