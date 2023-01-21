 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes returns, at less than 100 percent healthy

  
Published January 21, 2023 01:12 PM
nbc_snf_kirkq1td_230121
January 21, 2023 04:59 PM
The Jaguars act quick with a TD of their own, as Trevor Lawrence connects with Christian Kirk on the drive following the Chiefs’ opening TD to lock it even at 7-7.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is injured, but he’s back in the game.

Mahomes came out from the locker room at halftime and went into the game, but he obviously wasn’t 100 percent healthy and was favoring his injured ankle. Mahomes even ran for a first down, but he was noticeably hobbling on the run.

Whether Andy Reid was wise to put Mahomes back in the game remains to be seen. Chad Henne looked competent in leading a long touchdown drive in Mahomes’ absence, and the Chiefs are still winning the game. It might have been smarter to keep Mahomes on the sideline until the Chiefs were sure they needed him.

The Chiefs punted on that first drive of the second half, and now the Jaguars, trailing 17-10, will attempt to tie the score.