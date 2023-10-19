Patrick Mahomes: We’re not executing the little stuff at a high enough level

The Chiefs have won five in a row after dropping their season opener to the Lions, entering Week 7 5-1.

But the team’s offense has not been nearly as fluid as it has in years past — despite ranking No. 9 in points and No. 4 in yards.

Kansas City has scored more than 30 points just once this season, in their Week 3 over the Bears. While the club gained 389 yards against the Broncos last Thursday night, the final score was still just 19-8.

On Wednesday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the Chiefs can improve on the “little stuff” to get to where it wants to be.

“I said that after the game and even watching the film you see it even more,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “It’s just the little stuff that we’re not executing at a high enough level. It’s not everybody, and it’s different people every single play including myself.

“In this league, in order to have these sustained drives, and score touchdowns, get in the end zone and score against good defenses, you have to execute — everybody, coaches included, and I think that’s something that we have to continue to get better and better at. I think if we start executing at a high enough level, we have the talent, and we have the play calls so let’s just continue to get better and better.”

Mahomes’ passing yards are down from 308.8 yards per game last season to 265.5 in 2023 and his passer rating is down from 105.2 to 95.7. He is completing 68.3 percent of his passes, which would be a career-high. But he’s thrown at least one interception in all but two games this year.

We’ll see if the Chiefs’ offense can get something going against the Chargers on Sunday.