Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy make immediate connection at first training camp practice

  
Published July 21, 2024 08:37 PM

We’re not worthy! We’re not worthy!

The Chiefs are worthy. They have Worthy.

Xavier Worthy, the 28th pick in round one (after the Chiefs traded up with the Bills), has made his training camp debut. With a bang.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Worthy caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes during the first 11-on-11 drills of 2024 training camp.

The man who capped the 2023 season with a Super Bowl-winning touchdown pass is a believer.

“He’s adjusting well,” receiver Mecole Hardman said. “He comes with that speed, so I’m pretty sure we’re going to have him on a lot of things going deep. So, I think now just get the chemistry with him and Pat going and hopefully we can translate it on to the season.”

Coach Andy Reid is a believer, too.

“We’ve just got to keep him going here and keep learning,” Reid said, via Teicher. “We’re just one [practice] into it and they’ve got 12 of them, so he’s got a lot more information coming at him and formations and shifts and motions and all that stuff. But he did a nice job today.”

They need him to do a nice job when the season begins, on September 5 against the Ravens. With Rashee Rice’s status up in the air (the Commissioner Exempt list looms as a very real possibility, given eight pending felony charges), they need Worthy to figure out the offense, quickly.

That’s one of the reasons why the Chiefs have supported Rice. He figured out the offense right away. Faster, some would say, than Tyreek Hill.

Worthy, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in Scouting Combine history, needs to get on the fast track when it comes to getting ready to hit the ground sprinting as of Week 1.