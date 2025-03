The Jaguars are adding a veteran offensive lineman.

According to ESPN, Jacksonville has agreed on a three-year deal with guard Patrick Mekari.

Mekari, 27, started all 17 games for Baltimore in 2024, playing 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Having joined the club as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Mekari has appeared in 88 career games with 53 starts over the last six seasons.

Mekari landed at No. 71 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents in 2025.