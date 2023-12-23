Patrick Peterson glad to move to free safety, thinks it can extend his career

For most of his career, Patrick Peterson has been one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks. Today, the 33-year-old Peterson is going to do something he’s never done before.

With safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson both injured and Damontae Kazee suspended, the Steelers are very thin in the secondary and shuffling players around, so Peterson will start at free safety against the Bengals, his first start at that position in his NFL career. Peterson says he’s excited about that opportunity.

“I feel like this is a great move for me at this stage of my career,” he said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We have good corners who can be a cornerstone for this team. This could be my second career.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Peterson’s ability to be a jack of all trades is one of the reasons Pittsburgh signed him.

“Position flexibility and his willingness and ability to do that really has allowed us to function,” Tomlin said. “But given a normal cycle in terms of preparedness, it’s going to be less of an issue.”

The Steelers are fighting for their playoff lives and hoping that Peterson can have a big day at a new position.