Patrick Ricard set to join John Harbaugh with the Giants

Fullback Patrick Ricard played for John Harbaugh during his first nine NFL seasons and he’s set to make it a decade with Harbaugh’s new team.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ricard has agreed to sign with the Giants. It is a two-year deal with a base value of $7.63 million and a maximum value of around $8.5 million.

Ricard was named to the Pro Bowl for the sixth time after the 2025 season and he made his second appearance on the All-Pro second-team. He was a first-teamer for the only time in his career during the 2024 season.

Ricard rarely touched the ball for the Ravens — 49 catches and 11 carries for his career — but his blocking ability made him a regular on offense in Baltimore and he’ll likely find a similar role while continuing his relationship with Harbaugh.