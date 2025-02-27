 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns
nbc_pft_carr_250227.jpg
Loomis feels Saints ‘can win with’ Carr

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns
nbc_pft_carr_250227.jpg
Loomis feels Saints ‘can win with’ Carr

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Stewart departing Patriots to become Nebraska football G.M.

  
Published February 27, 2025 08:54 AM

One member of the Patriots’ front office is headed to the college ranks.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, New England director of pro personnel Patrick Stewart is going to Nebraska to be the program’s new General Manager.

Stewart first joined the Patriots in 2007 as a scouting assistant before departing the organization to work for the Eagles and Panthers. He came back to New England in 2023 as senior personnel advisor.

He will now reunite with Matt Rhule at Nebraska after working with the head coach during his Panthers tenure.

While the Patriots have retained Eliot Wolf as their de facto G.M., New England has also hired Ryan Cowden as vice president of player personnel. Cowden previously worked with head coach Mike Vrabel with the Titans.