Patrick Stewart departing Patriots to become Nebraska football G.M.

One member of the Patriots’ front office is headed to the college ranks.

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, New England director of pro personnel Patrick Stewart is going to Nebraska to be the program’s new General Manager.

Stewart first joined the Patriots in 2007 as a scouting assistant before departing the organization to work for the Eagles and Panthers. He came back to New England in 2023 as senior personnel advisor.

He will now reunite with Matt Rhule at Nebraska after working with the head coach during his Panthers tenure.

While the Patriots have retained Eliot Wolf as their de facto G.M., New England has also hired Ryan Cowden as vice president of player personnel. Cowden previously worked with head coach Mike Vrabel with the Titans.