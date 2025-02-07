 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami
nbc_pft_andersonintvv3_250702.jpg
Anderson Jr: Lamar is ‘one of the best to do it’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Surtain II on Sean Payton: Good to have a coach with some swag

  
Published February 7, 2025 01:32 PM

Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named the NFL’s defensive player of the year on Thursday night and his play during the 2024 season helped end a long playoff drought in Denver.

Surtain was playing at a high level over his first three seasons as well, so it wasn’t just about his effort. The arrival of head coach Sean Payton has played a major role in turning things around in Denver.

During an appearance on PFT Live Friday, Surtain said that Payton has created a winning atmosphere around the Broncos and instilled confidence in a young team by being out at practice challenging the players at every opportunity. Surtain noted that he connects with his generation by playing music, talking trash and wearing Jordans.

“Good to have a coach with some swag,” Surtain said.

Payton’s impact goes beyond that, however. Surtain credited Payton’s decision to have the team spend a week at the Greenbrier in West Virginia between two east coast games with building the necessary camaraderie.

“We really honed in on the brotherhood,” Surtain said.

The Broncos will be looking to take another step forward in 2025 and it sounds like they have the right coach to push them toward it.