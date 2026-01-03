Patriots activate Will Campbell, Milton Williams

The Patriots have key members of their offensive and defensive line back on the active roster.

Left tackle Will Campbell and defensive tackle Milton Williams were both activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Friday press conference that he expected both of those moves to happen ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Campbell has missed the last four games with a knee injury. The first-round pick started the first 12 games of the season.

Williams spent five games on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He had 27 tackles and 3.5 sacks in the first 11 weeks.

The Patriots waived defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms. They also elevated offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor from the practice squad.