nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Patriots adding Thomas Brown to staff as passing game coordinator

  
Published January 27, 2025 11:17 AM

Former Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown has found a landing spot.

According to multiple reports, Brown is headed to the Patriots to be their offensive passing game coordinator/tight ends coach.

Brown, 38, held three different positions with the Bears last year — passing game coordinator, offensive coordinator, and interim head coach. He was elevated to the latter position after Matt Eberflus was fired in late November. Chicago went 1-4 with Brown as the interim coach before hiring Ben Johnson to take over the full-time role last week.

After starting his coaching career at the collegiate level, Brown joined the Rams’ staff in 2020 as running backs coach. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2021.

Brown was then Carolina’s offensive coordinator in 2023.

Multiple reports also indicate New England is hiring Jason Houghtaling to be an assistant coach on the club’s staff. Houghtaling worked with Brown as Chicago’s assistant offensive line coach last season but has also previously worked under Vrabel. He was Tennessee’s assistant OL coach from 2021-2022 and the team’s offensive line coach in 2023.