Patriots adding Thomas Brown to staff as passing game coordinator

Former Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown has found a landing spot.

According to multiple reports, Brown is headed to the Patriots to be their offensive passing game coordinator/tight ends coach.

Brown, 38, held three different positions with the Bears last year — passing game coordinator, offensive coordinator, and interim head coach. He was elevated to the latter position after Matt Eberflus was fired in late November. Chicago went 1-4 with Brown as the interim coach before hiring Ben Johnson to take over the full-time role last week.

After starting his coaching career at the collegiate level, Brown joined the Rams’ staff in 2020 as running backs coach. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2021.

Brown was then Carolina’s offensive coordinator in 2023.

Multiple reports also indicate New England is hiring Jason Houghtaling to be an assistant coach on the club’s staff. Houghtaling worked with Brown as Chicago’s assistant offensive line coach last season but has also previously worked under Vrabel. He was Tennessee’s assistant OL coach from 2021-2022 and the team’s offensive line coach in 2023.