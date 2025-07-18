 Skip navigation
Patriots agree to terms with second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson

  
Published July 18, 2025 06:25 PM

Another 2025 second-round pick has landed a fully guaranteed rookie deal.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots signed running back TreVeyon Henderson on Friday.

Henderson was the 38th overall pick in the draft and word of his agreement comes after 37th pick Jonah Savaiinaea and 39th pick Luther Burden agreed to their own fully guaranteed deals. No second-round pick had received a fully guaranteed contract until this year, but every player picked 33rd-39th who has agreed to a deal has now received those guarantees.

Henderson ran 144 times for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while helping Ohio State to a national title last year.