Patriots announce 14 cuts

The Patriots played their final preseason game on Thursday night and they have now gotten the ball rolling on trimming their roster to 53 players.

Head coach Mike Vrabel opened his Friday press conference by announcing that they have informed 14 players that they are being cut. The Patriots and the league’s other 31 teams have until Tuesday afternoon to set their initial 53-man rosters.

The Patriots are parting ways with linebacker R.J. Moten, running back Micah Bernard, wide receiver Phil Lutz, defensive tackle Kyle Peko, tight end Cole Fotheringham, running back Shane Watts, defensive tackle Philip Blidi, quarterback Ben Wooldridge, defensive back Jordan Polk, linebacker Monty Rice, guard Sidy Sow, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive back Isaiah Bolden, and guard Tyrese Robinson.

Sow was a 2023 fourth-round pick and Bolden was a seventh-round pick that year while Bell was a seventh-round selection in 2024. Wooldridge’s departure leaves Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs as the only quarterbacks in New England.

