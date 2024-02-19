Patriots announce 17 additions to coaching staff

There have been various reports about coaching hires by the Patriots since they named Jerod Mayo as their head coach and the team officially announced 17 of those hires on Monday.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s addition was announced earlier this month and he will be joined on the offensive side of the ball by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, who will be a senior offensive assistant. The Patriots also announced the hiring of tight ends coach Bob Bicknell, running backs coach Taylor Embree, wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes, assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler, offensive assistant/quality control coach Michael McCarthy, quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, offensive line coach Scott Peters, and assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood.

Defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington will work with defensive assistant/quality control coach Vinny DePalma, inside linebackers coach Dont’a Hightower, defensive assistant/quality control coach Jamael Lett, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, and outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins.

Tom Quinn and Coby Tippett will be the team’s special teams assistants. Brian McDonough has been hired as the assistant strength and conditioning coach.