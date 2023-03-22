 Skip navigation
Patriots bring back Jalen Mills

  
Published March 22, 2023 07:02 AM
March 22, 2023 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect back on Dont’a Hightower's nine years in the NFL, where the LB had a tremendous career with the Patriots.

Days after cutting cornerback Jalen Mills, the Patriots are bringing him back.

The Patriots and Mills agreed to a one-year contract this morning, according to multiple reports.

A 2016 seventh-round pick of the Eagles, Mills played five years in Philadelphia before playing the last two years in New England. Mills has played in 26 games the last two seasons and started all of them.

When the Patriots cut him, Mills had two years remaining on his four-year, $24 million contract. The Patriots didn’t want to pay the remainder of that contract, but now they’ve come to terms on a deal both sides can agree on.