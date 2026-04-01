Deshaun Watson is training in South Florida with Jerry Jeudy

Todd Monken said this week that he has met with Deshaun Watson only once since the Browns hired him as head coach. Watson has spent his offseason training away from the team facility.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Watson has been working in South Florida since mid-February. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy posted a photo on his Instagram story on Wednesday, showing him and Watson before a workout in the Sunshine State.

Watson has not played a game since October 2024 due to a twice-torn right Achilles tendon.

The team’s medical staff has fully cleared the quarterback for all football activities, and he is expected to return to Cleveland for the start of the Browns’ offseason program on Tuesday.

Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will compete for the starting job.