Patriots CB Carlton Davis has a limited practice as he returns from a concussion

  
Published January 21, 2026 07:04 PM

Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion) returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. That is good news in his attempt to return to the lineup for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Davis left the divisional playoff win over the Texans with a head injury. He made two interceptions and four pass breakups, while playing 61 of 75 snaps.

The Patriots practiced without linebackers Harold Landry III (knee) and Marte Mapu (hip).

They listed linebacker Christian Elliss (hip), offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee), tight end Hunter Henry (rest) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest) as limited.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson (shoulder), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring), running back Terrell Jennings (cleared concussion protocol) and linebacker Robert Spillane (hand) were full participants. Jennings and Farmer remain on injured reserve.