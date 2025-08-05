Patriots CB Marcellas Dial suffers torn ACL at training camp

Patriots cornerback and core special teamer Marcellas Dial Jr. has suffered a season-ending injury.

Dial was diagnosed with a torn ACL, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The 24-year-old Dial was carted off the practice field on Monday.

Dial was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots last year out of South Carolina. As a rookie last season he played in all 17 games, with one start at cornerback and was one of New England’s top special teams players, playing 83 percent of their special teams snaps.