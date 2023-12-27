Patriots claim Marco Wilson off waivers

The Patriots are adding a cornerback.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, New England has claimed Marco Wilson off waivers.

Wilson was waived by the Cardinals this week. A fourth-round pick in 2021, Wilson started the first 11 games of the season but did not play a defensive snap in his last four games before the team let him go. He recorded 52 total tackles and four passes defensed in 2023.

Last season, Wilson had three interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 14 games with 13 starts.

By claiming Wilson, the Patriots will have him under contract for 2024 on the last year of the young corner’s rookie deal.