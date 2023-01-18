 Skip navigation
Patriots consider Nick Caley, Keenan McCardell for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 18, 2023 06:05 AM
The Patriots may promote tight ends coach Nick Caley to the team’s top offensive assistant job.

Caley is being interviewed today for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Caley also interviewed for the Jets’ offensive coordinator vacancy, so he could leave New England for a division rival.

Also on the list of candidates in New England is Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A Pro Bowl wide receiver who spent 17 seasons in the NFL as a player, McCardell has been coaching for the last decade and is increasingly getting recognized as an assistant coach on the rise.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the former Texans head coach who has previously served on the Patriots’ staff, is also a candidate for the offensive coordinator job in New England.

Last year the Patriots officially didn’t have anyone with the offensive coordinator title, but Matt Patricia was the top offensive coach. The results were not good, and it appears that Bill Belichick now realizes he needs an offensive coordinator, and one who actually has a background in coaching offense, unlike Patricia.