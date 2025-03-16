Patriots could pursue Garrett Bradbury

The Vikings are moving on from center Garrett Bradbury. The Patriots could be moving him in.

In his weekly look at various Pats-related issues, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com floats the notion that, if Bradbury is released, New England could pursue him. Last year, the Patriots released veteran center David Andrews.

As Reiss explains it, the Patriots wouldn’t assume his $4.9 million salary via trade. So he’d have to be released for the Patriots to be in play for Bradbury.

The 2019 first-round pick became an immediate starter in Minnesota, where he spent six seasons.

Bradbury was supplanted in Minnesota by former Colts center Ryan Kelly, who received $9.235 million fully guaranteed on a two-year, $18 million deal.