Patriots cut Eagles lead to 16-14 before halftime

The first quarter of Sunday’s game in Foxborough belonged to the Eagles, but the second quarter went the Patriots’ way and it’s a tight game at halftime as a result.

Mac Jones threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final five minutes of the first half and the Patriots were able to slash the Eagles’ lead to 16-14 before the break. Jones closed the half with 10 straight completions, including the scoring throws to tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

The surge of points put some life into the Gillette Stadium crowd and things should only get louder after the ceremony honoring Tom Brady during the break.The Patriots will get the ball to kick off the second half, so the Eagles will have to find a better answer on defense.

They’ll also need some offensive adjustments. After opening the game with points on their first two possessions — Darius Slay returned a Jones interception for their other score — the Eagles punted on four straight drives before running out the clock at the end of the half.