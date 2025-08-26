 Skip navigation
Patriots cut offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs

  
Published August 26, 2025 08:57 AM

In another sign that first-year head coach Mike Vrabel was not impressed with the roster he inherited in New England, the Patriots have cut a starter from last year’s offensive line.

Demontrey Jacobs, who played both right tackle and left tackle and started 13 games for the Patriots last season, has been waived, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jacobs originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023 but never played in a regular-season game in Denver. The Broncos waived him a year ago and the Patriots claimed him, and by Week Four of last season he was their starting left tackle.

Now he’s on waivers again, where there’s a chance he’ll be claimed. If not he’ll surely have multiple options to join a practice squad and will be available as offensive line depth.