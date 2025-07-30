Patriots don’t expect Christian Gonzalez to practice this week

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is going to be off the practice field for a little while.

Gonzalez left Monday’s practice with an undisclosed injury and he remained off the field on Tuesday and Wednesday. Head coach Mike Vrabel did not offer any details about Gonzalez’s issue at his Wednesday press conference, but did say that he does not expect to see him back in action for several days.

“No updates,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “I mean, I wouldn’t expect him here this week, and just like everybody else, I know he’s working extremely hard to get back and focus on what he can do as opposed to what he can’t. But I wouldn’t expect to see him this week.”

With more than a month before the Patriots’ first game, there’s time for the Patriots to take precautions with Gonzalez so that they’re sure a vital defensive piece is 100 percent for the regular season.