nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou's season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens 'don't have to rush' Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Patriots don’t expect Christian Gonzalez to practice this week

  
Published July 30, 2025 01:21 PM

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is going to be off the practice field for a little while.

Gonzalez left Monday’s practice with an undisclosed injury and he remained off the field on Tuesday and Wednesday. Head coach Mike Vrabel did not offer any details about Gonzalez’s issue at his Wednesday press conference, but did say that he does not expect to see him back in action for several days.

“No updates,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “I mean, I wouldn’t expect him here this week, and just like everybody else, I know he’s working extremely hard to get back and focus on what he can do as opposed to what he can’t. But I wouldn’t expect to see him this week.”

With more than a month before the Patriots’ first game, there’s time for the Patriots to take precautions with Gonzalez so that they’re sure a vital defensive piece is 100 percent for the regular season.