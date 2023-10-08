Patriots fall behind by 21 points in back-to-back weeks for first time in 1996

It’s not going well for the Patriots. Again.

They’ve fallen behind by 21 points for the second straight week. Per CBS, it’s the first time the Pats have trailed by that many points in back-to-back weeks since 1996.

That season ended with a Super Bowl appearance. This one most definitely will not.

But there will be intrigue. Owner Robert Kraft put Belichick on notice in March. Kraft later said his only satisfaction this year will come from winning No. 7. They will have a very hard time winning seven games.

The biggest problem with the current Patriots comes from the fact that they’re not very good. And since Belichick runs the show, the blame for the team having a bad hand flows right to him.

How bad will it get for the inevitably-to-be 1-4 Patriots? They still play the Bills twice, the Dolphins in Miami, and the Chiefs.

However it goes, a “mutual parting” could be in the offing for the Patriots and Bill Belichick.