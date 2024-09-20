Patriots-Jets generates 13.37 million viewers, despite lopsided outcome

The first two Thursday Night Football games have not been compelling. The viewership numbers, against the backdrop, have been.

Thursday’s 24-3 suffocation of the Patriots by the Jets nevertheless averages 13.37 million viewers on Amazon Prime.

Through two weeks, TNF on Prime has attracted an average viewership of 14.17 million. That’s 20 percent more than last year’s full-season average of 11.86 million.

Next week’s matchup might not be any better, with the Cowboys visiting the Giants. Then again, it’s America’s Team in America’s biggest market.

However it plays out, the pivot to streaming has happened. Folks will either find the games, or they won’t.

Really, if they’re not watching NFL football when a game is being televised, what the hell else are they doing?

