 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots kickers spent time on Friday working on squib kicks

  
Published June 11, 2023 12:48 PM
1UIgmj3S0byK
June 2, 2023 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss pushback to the new kickoff return rule, particularly from Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll who expects teams to be more aggressive on kickoff returns moving forward.

When Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked last month about the latest attempt to make the kickoff return safer by having fewer of them, he didn’t say much . (Shocker.) But it was clear that he agrees with the viewpoints of coaches who don’t like the change.

The latest tweak, a reaction to the unintended consequence of moving the touchback point from the 20 to the 25, is aimed at giving teams the ability to use a fair catch and take the ball at the 25 when a team deliberately kicks short of the end zone in order to force a return.

Teams that want to force a return will now use squib kicks. Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Patriots kickers Nick Folk and Chad Ryland spent time after Friday’s practice working on squib kicks .

“Special teams coaches across the NFL figure to experiment with different possibilities on kickoffs this offseason, and Joe Judge has emerged as a leading presence in that area in New England this spring,” Reiss writes.

Because most if not all special-teams coaches hate the new rule, they will all be tempted to prove to the NFL that this latest effort won’t reduce kickoff returns. That maybe they’ll ditch the new rule after only one year.

But the risk with rebelling against the change could be a decision to take the play away, for good. The league believes the kickoff return is the most dangerous play in the game. The league wants to make it safer. If the special-teams coaches really want to salvage the play, they should spend more time coming up with ways to make the play safer -- instead of looking for ways to subvert the intentions of the powers-that-be to reduce concussions (and the unspoken risk of a catastrophic head or neck injury) by limiting the number of times that kick returns happen.

If the ongoing efforts to engineer fewer injuries through fewer kickoff returns continue to fail, the answer eventually and inevitably becomes having no kickoff returns at all.