Patriots lead Commanders 14-10 at halftime

The Patriots used a short field to get on the scoreboard Sunday and they took the lead by pulling off their longest play from scrimmage this season.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson blew through the right side of the line and zoomed his way to a 64-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Commanders. The touchdown put the Patriots up 14-10 and they carried that lead into halftime at Gillette Stadium.

It looked like the Commanders might be able to put points on the board before the half, but Patriots safety Kyle Dugger picked Sam Howell off in the end zone to dash those hopes. It was a poor throw into coverage for Howell in a spot when caution was needed because the Commanders could have scored at least three points if he threw the ball away.

The Commanders also saw running back Brian Robinson lose a fumble to set up the first Patriots touchdown of the game. Those two turnovers have negated big edges in offensive plays, time of possession, and yards for the Commanders.