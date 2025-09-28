Patriots lead Panthers 28-6 at halftime

The Panthers got the first points of Sunday’s game in New England, but it has been all Patriots since that point.

New England scored touchdowns on three straight possessions after a Marcus Jones punt return got them on the board and they hold a commanding 28-6 halftime lead over their visitors from the NFC South.

Jones followed up his 88-yard score with a 61-yard return that set up a touchdown run by Antonio Gibson. Quarterback Drake Maye and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson have also run for touchdowns so far on Sunday.

Maye is 8-of-9 for 95 yards through the air as well and the Patriots offense has been in a good groove since a three-and-out on their first possession of the day.

Things have gone the other way for the Panthers. A 76-yard touchdown drive to open the game was followed by a missed extra point and Ryan Fitzgerald also missed a 55-yard field goal to give the Patriots a short field that they used for one of their scores.

It adds up to a big deficit for a Panthers team that was coming off a strong outing against the Falcons.