Patriots move below Panthers in betting odds for lowest projected win total

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special
nbc_pft_amaricooper_240612.jpg
What CLE should make of Cooper’s minicamp absence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special
nbc_pft_amaricooper_240612.jpg
What CLE should make of Cooper’s minicamp absence

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots move below Panthers in betting odds for lowest projected win total

  
Published June 12, 2024 12:41 PM

The Patriots are projected to have the worst record in the NFL in 2024, if the oddsmakers are to be believed.

At multiple sports books, the Patriots now have the lowest win total on the board, at over/under 4.5 wins this season. The Panthers, who previously had the lowest total, have moved to over/under 5.5 wins.

At 5.5, the Panthers are tied with the Broncos for the second-lowest win total.

After an unprecedented run of success for the first two decades of the 21st Century, the Patriots have fallen on hard times and hit a low point in 2023. With Bill Belichick out and Jerod Mayo in, and rookie Drake Maye competing with veteran Jacoby Brissett to be the starting quarterback, not much is expected of the Patriots this year, either.

If the Patriots do finish 2024 with the worst record in the NFL, they’ll be faced with the question of whether the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft should be used on a quarterback who would push Maye aside. They hope not to face that decision.