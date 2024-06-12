Patriots move below Panthers in betting odds for lowest projected win total

The Patriots are projected to have the worst record in the NFL in 2024, if the oddsmakers are to be believed.

At multiple sports books, the Patriots now have the lowest win total on the board, at over/under 4.5 wins this season. The Panthers, who previously had the lowest total, have moved to over/under 5.5 wins.

At 5.5, the Panthers are tied with the Broncos for the second-lowest win total.

After an unprecedented run of success for the first two decades of the 21st Century, the Patriots have fallen on hard times and hit a low point in 2023. With Bill Belichick out and Jerod Mayo in, and rookie Drake Maye competing with veteran Jacoby Brissett to be the starting quarterback, not much is expected of the Patriots this year, either.

If the Patriots do finish 2024 with the worst record in the NFL, they’ll be faced with the question of whether the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft should be used on a quarterback who would push Maye aside. They hope not to face that decision.