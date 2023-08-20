Patriots-Packers game called after CB Isaiah Bolden leaves on stretcher

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was inadvertently knocked out by a teammate early in the fourth quarter. Bolden remained motionless on the ground after Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson hit Bolden in the head while tackling Packers receiver Malik Heath.

Medical personnel rushed to get to Bolden as both teams took a knee. Matthew Slater led some players from both teams in prayer.

Bolden eventually was placed on a backboard and onto a stretcher and carted off the field.

The Patriots released a statement that says Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Packers coach Matt LaFleur huddled with officials after Bolden left the field, and the game was called with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight’s game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended,” the teams announced.