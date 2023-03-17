 Skip navigation
Patriots re-sign Daniel Ekuale

  
Published March 17, 2023 03:34 AM
nbc_pft_jujutone_230316
March 16, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Patriots’ reported move to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal and discuss if he’ll embrace the Patriot way.

The Patriots and defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale have come to terms on a new deal.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ekuale has re-signed with the AFC East club. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Ekuale has spent the last two seasons with the Patriots and he has appeared in 22 games in a reserve role. After recording five tackles and two sacks in seven 2021 games, he turned in 14 tackles and two sacks for New England last year.

The Patriots have also re-signed Carl Davis on their defensive line and they’ve held onto cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers, and linebacker Mack Wilson elsewhere on the defense.