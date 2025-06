The Patriots have moved on from one of their young defensive players.

New England announced on Thursday that the club has waived defensive tackle Wilfried Pene.

Pene had signed with the Patriots in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech. He had 3.5 sacks for the Hokies in his final collegiate season.

New England currently has Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer, Isaiah Iton, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Jahvaree Ritzie, and Jaquelin Roy listed on their roster at defensive tackle.