2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is 'someone you want to root for'
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough's maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Patriots release six players, including 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Andrews

  
Published April 28, 2025 04:30 PM

The Patriots have announced several roster cuts on Monday in the aftermath of the weekend’s draft.

New England has released offensive lineman Jake Andrews, defensive lineman Marcus Harris, receiver JaQuae Jackson, linebacker Titus Leo, safety Mark Perry, and tight end Giovanni Ricci.

Andrews was notably a fourth-round pick in 2023. He appeared in 16 games with one start as a rookie but was on injured reserve for the entire 2024 season.

The Patriots selected 11 players in the draft over the weekend, starting with offensive tackle Will Campbell out of LSU at No. 4 overall.