Patriots release six players, including 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Andrews

The Patriots have announced several roster cuts on Monday in the aftermath of the weekend’s draft.

New England has released offensive lineman Jake Andrews, defensive lineman Marcus Harris, receiver JaQuae Jackson, linebacker Titus Leo, safety Mark Perry, and tight end Giovanni Ricci.

Andrews was notably a fourth-round pick in 2023. He appeared in 16 games with one start as a rookie but was on injured reserve for the entire 2024 season.

The Patriots selected 11 players in the draft over the weekend, starting with offensive tackle Will Campbell out of LSU at No. 4 overall.