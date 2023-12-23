Patriots rule out Conor McDermott and Hunter Henry

New England will be without offensive tackle Conor McDermott and tight end Hunter Henry on Sunday in Denver.

The Patriots announced on Saturday that both players have been downgraded to out. Henry has a knee injury and McDermott has a concussion. Both had been listed as questionable on yesterday’s injury report.

Henry leads the team with 42 catches and six touchdowns, so his absence will be felt on the Patriots’ already struggling offense. This will be the first game Henry has missed in his three seasons with the Patriots.

McDermott is mostly a backup and has played 26 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps this season.

The Patriots are seven-point underdogs at Denver on Sunday night.