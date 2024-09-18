Patriots rule out Vederian Lowe, Sidy Sow for Thursday night

The Patriots have plenty of injury issues on the offensive line as they head into Thursday night’s game against the Jets.

Left tackle Vederian Lowe and left guard Sidy Sow have both been ruled out for the game. Lowe has a knee injury and did not finish last Sunday’s game. Sow has not played yet this season due to an ankle injury.

The Patriots also listed center David Andrews (hip) and right tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist) as questionable. Both players were listed as limited participants in practice the last two days.

Right guard Layden Robinson is the only starting lineman not on the injury report. Caeden Wallace, Zach Thomas, and Nick Leverett are the other linemen on the 53-man roster.

Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (pec) and Oshane Ximines (knee) have also been ruled out and Bentley expected to miss the rest of the season. Safety Jabrill Peppers and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise are both questionable to play due to shoulder injuries.