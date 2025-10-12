Patriots say Milton Williams as questionable with illness

The Patriots made a late addition to their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams is now considered questionable to play in New Orleans. The Patriots say that Williams is dealing with an illness.

Williams has started all five games the Patriots have played since he signed with them in the offseason. He has 13 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in those appearances.

The Patriots also have cornerback Christian Gonzalez listed as questionable and the status of the two defensive players will be of great interest when the inactive list is announced at 11:30 a.m. ET.