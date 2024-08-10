 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots’ selection of JuJu Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers went poorly

  
Published August 10, 2024 02:27 PM

Following the departure of Bill Belichick from the Patriots, the team has decided to re-sign several of the players he acquired. That has made Belichick look good, from the standpoint of evaluating personnel.

New England’s latest transaction does not.

By cutting receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after one season, the Patriots have admitted that Belichick erred in giving Smith-Schuster $16 million guaranteed — $7 million of which is owed to him as 2024 salary.

Compounding the mistake is the fact that, before signing Smith-Schuster, Belichick opted not to keep receiver Jakobi Meyers, a player Belichick signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Meyers wanted to stay. The negotiation stalled due to $1 million on a three-year deal. And so he signed with the Raiders. And the Patriots signed Smith-Schuster.

Yes, Smith-Schuster was cheaper; he signed for $25 million over three years and Meyers got $33 million over three from the Raiders. But the Raiders also got 71 catches for 807 yards and 10 total touchdowns last year. JuJu produced 29 catches for 260 yards and one touchdown.

And now Smith-Schuster is available to any team that wants him.

No personnel executive is perfect. As to Belichick, however, his coaching often compensated for his scouting errors. Especially at receiver, where the Patriots under Belichick struggled to draft and develop young players. In Belichick’s last year with the team, they failed to reward an in-house success story, opting instead for a fresh face that, after one season, flopped.