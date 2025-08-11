 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots sign DT Kyle Peko

  
Published August 11, 2025 05:42 PM

The Patriots picked up a defensive lineman on Monday.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Kyle Peko. Defensive tackle Bryce Ganious was waived in a corresponding move.

Peko had two tackles in five games for the Lions last season. He started 10 of his 13 appearances for the Titans in 2023 and has appeared in 47 games over the course of his NFL career.

Peko has 58 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in those 47 appearances.

Gainous was undrafted out of Wake Forest this year and signed with the Patriots on August 5. He played eight snaps in New England’s first preseason game.