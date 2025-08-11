Patriots sign DT Kyle Peko

The Patriots picked up a defensive lineman on Monday.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Kyle Peko. Defensive tackle Bryce Ganious was waived in a corresponding move.

Peko had two tackles in five games for the Lions last season. He started 10 of his 13 appearances for the Titans in 2023 and has appeared in 47 games over the course of his NFL career.

Peko has 58 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in those 47 appearances.

Gainous was undrafted out of Wake Forest this year and signed with the Patriots on August 5. He played eight snaps in New England’s first preseason game.