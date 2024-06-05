 Skip navigation
Patriots sign fourth-round pick Layden Robinson

  
Published June 5, 2024 04:15 PM

The Patriots announced the signing of another draft pick on Wednesday.

Fourth-rounder Layden Robinson is the latest to agree to his four-year rookie deal with the team. With the guard under contract, second-round wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk is now the only unsigned member of their draft class.

Robinson was a three-year starter at right guard for Texas A&M before being selected in April. He joined third-round pick Caeden Wallace as draft additions to the offensive line.

2022 first-round pick Cole Strange, Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi are back as guards from last year’s line in New England. They also signed former Buccaneer Nick Leverett as a free agent.