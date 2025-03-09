Patriots sign Harold Landry

It didn’t take pass rusher Harold Landry long to find a new team after the Titans cut him.

The Patriots are signing Landry to a three-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The report says the deal includes $26 million guaranteed.

The Titans cut Landry because of his contract, and they saved $10.95 million against the salary cap in 2025 by doing so. But the Patriots apparently felt he was worthy of a significant deal — a statement from Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who previously coached Landry in Tennessee, that Landry will be a building block in New England.

The 28-year-old Landry spent four years at Boston College before he was drafted by the Titans in 2018. He played his entire NFL career in Tennessee but is now heading back to Boston.