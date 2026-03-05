Patriots sign LB Jesse Luketa

The Patriots signed linebacker Jesse Luketa, the team announced Thursday. He signed a one-year deal, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Luketa, 27, was on the Rams’ practice squad to finish last season but did not play a game in 2025. He became a free agent when the Rams didn’t sign him to a futures contract.

Luketa entered the NFL as a seventh-round choice of the Cardinals in 2022.

He played 31 games for Arizona in his first three seasons, with three starts. Luketa has totaled 35 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in his career, seeing action on 367 defensive snaps and 546 on special teams.