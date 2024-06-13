 Skip navigation
Patriots sign second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk

  
Published June 13, 2024 03:31 PM

The Patriots took care of a final bit of contractual business before moving into summer vacation mode.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team signed second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk to his four-year rookie deal. Polk was the final unsigned player from this year’s draft class.

Polk was part of a dynamic offense at Washington with first-round picks Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze and he caught 110 passes for 1,853 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Dynamic has not been a word for recent Patriots offenses, but the hope in New England is that Polk and first-round quarterback Drake Maye can help bring brighter days on that side of the ball.